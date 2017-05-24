TI names 20 politicians said to be unfit to hold public office

By Micheal Njuguna

Rights activists have named twenty Kenyan politicians who they claim are unfit to hold public office over integrity issues.

The activists under the National Integrity Alliance claim that the named candidates are undesirable to hold public office since they have undermined the rule of the law.

Speaking in Nairobi Wednesday, Transparency International Kenya Executive Director Samuel Kimeu said the named individuals were found to have engaged in among other corruption, abuse of office, threatening national cohesion and disrespecting the rule of law.

Kimeu said they were guided by auditor general reports, cases active in courts and leadership and integrity act.

Among those named are former devolution cabinet secretary Anne Waiguru, Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Evans Kidero (Nairobi) and Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay), Kiambu county Jubilee gubernatorial aspirant who is the current Kabete Member of Parliament Ferdinand Waititu.

Others are Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter, nominated Senator Elizabeth Ongoro, Tiaty MP asman Kamama.

Elsewhere, several aspirants for various positions in Kakamega County are claiming they are not sure whether the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissioners in Kakamega will conduct free, fair and credible elections.

The legislators claimed all returning officers in the region hail from one community.

Led by the gubernatorial and senatorial aspirants in the region Bonnie Khalwale and Cleophas Malala respectively, the aspirants who met at a Kakamega hotel with IEBC officials said the National Chair of the commission should move with speed to correct the situation and accord people of Kakamega an opportunity to participate in credible polls.

However an IEBC Commissioner in the County Grace Kiprono dismissed the claims as propaganda.

The commissioner took the opportunity to assure the electorate that IEBC is ready to organize free, fair and credible elections and there is no cause of alarm.

The aspirants were speaking when they met with IEBC officials to familiarize themselves with the new election rules and guidelines.