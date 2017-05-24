Waiguru to be investigated afresh after adoption of PAC report

By Samson Kitavi

Parliament has adopted a report by the Public Accounts Committee recommending investigations into former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Ann Waiguru over the 1.2 billion shillings National Youth Service scandal.

The report further suggests a lifestyle audit on the former cabinet secretary and bars her from holding any public office.

Waiguru will also be subjected to the process of establishing whether she contravened Chapter Six of the Constitution which provides that a state officer must bring honor to the nation and dignity to the office.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission will now conduct a thorough lifestyle audit of top officials of the Ministry of Devolution and the National Youth Service including Waiguru who is gunning for the Kirinyaga Gubernatorial seat.

According to the PAC report, the Judiciary is required to find ground that former Principal Secretary Engineer Peter Mangiti be barred from holding a public office if found guilty after due process.

The report according to the recommendations wants the judiciary to expedite proceedings of the money laundering case against Josephine Kabura and ten others implicated in the misappropriation of funds belonging to NYS.

The Director of Criminal Investigations and the EACC on the other hand will conduct thorough investigations to establish whether the Governor of Central Bank Dr. Patrick Njoroge should be charged with abuse of office for abetting the theft of funds at the Ministry of Devolution and NYS.