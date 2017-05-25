Kenya expected to highlight achievements in bringing stability at G7 summit

By Claire Wanja

When the G7 summit kicks off this Friday in Sicily, Italy, President Uhuru Kenyatta is the only African president invited to speak as Kenya continues to cement itself in global politics.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will join other heads of states including U.S President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, France President Emmanuel Macron, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Paolo Gentiloni, Prime Minister of Italy.

This is the first time Kenya is being invited to the G7 Summit alongside Nigeria, Ethiopia and Tunisia.

The President will be speaking on the subject of innovation and its use as a factor of development.

The summit according to State House spokesperson Manoah Esipisu in his briefing last Sunday, will accord President Kenyatta the opportunity to engage directly with the world on issues of Pan Africanism and securing the region.

Kenya, Ethiopia, Tunisia and Nigeria have been invited to represent the interests of the continent with President Kenyatta using the high-level profile event to showcase Kenya’s achievements over time and also show Africa’s potential in a way that is readily digestible on the global stage.

Barclays Bank Kenya Managing Director Jeremy Awori says this is the pinnacle of a global campaign to showcase Kenya to the world as a model of stability and steady economic development in a continent that has seen shifting fortunes, security threats and political instability across many of its major economies.

“The G7 is the premier platform for global influence and presents an opportunity to demonstrate to the leaders of the world’s largest economies, Kenya’s role in creating a stable place where the world can do business with Africa and where Kenya and Africa can do business with the world” Awori adds.

This summit follows the G7 Summit in Japan in 2016.