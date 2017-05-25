Rooney left out of England squad

By BBC

Captain Wayne Rooney has been left out of the England squad for June’s matches against Scotland and France.

The 31-year-old, who has 119 caps, has only started 15 league matches for Manchester United this season.

Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier has been called up for the first time for the World Cup qualifier in Glasgow and friendly at the Stade de France.

Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland returns, having recovered from the ankle injury suffered against Germany in March 2016.

Rooney’s United team-mate, striker Marcus Rashford, is once more included in coach Gareth Southgate’s party.

Burnley centre-back Michael Keane misses out, having missed the Clarets’ last three games through injury, and Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has a small injury.

England travel to Hampden Park on 10 June for their qualifier against Scotland. Southgate’s side lead Group F with 13 points after five games. Scotland are fourth with seven points.

They then travel to France for a friendly on 13 June.

Southgate said: “The Scotland game is one of football’s great fixtures.

“We’re in a place in the group where a win can really put us in a very strong position, and that’s what we want to achieve.

“France is a great challenge for us. Our ambition with our friendly matches is to play the best possible teams – we’ve done that by playing Spain and Germany already.”

Kane boost for Southgate

Rooney – England’s record goalscorer with 53 goals – was not included in Southgate’s previous squad in March for the matches against Lithuania and Germany because he was recovering from a leg injury.

But even when fit, his appearances at club level have been reduced since manager Jose Mourinho took over at Manchester United last summer.

Rooney was a substitute during United’s Europa League final win over Ajax on Wednesday, with Rashford starting.

The 19-year-old’s inclusion in the senior squad means he will not now link up with the Under-21s for this summer’s European Championship.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane’s return also marks the first time Southgate has been able to select the Premier League golden boot winner, who has missed all six of the manager’s matches through injury.

Defender Ben Gibson, who was relegated with his team Middlesbrough, is called up again. The 24-year-old and Tripper are the only members of the squad yet to win a cap.

Rooney’s dwindling Premier League appearances:

Games played Minutes Games started Sub appearances 2016-17 25 1,539 15 10 2015-16 28 2,410 27 1 2014-15 33 2,876 33 0 2013-14 29 2,448 27 2

Full 25-man England squad

Goalkeepers:

Jack Butland (Stoke), Fraser Forster (Southampton), Joe Hart (Torino, on loan from Man City), Tom Heaton (Burnley)

Defenders:

Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool), Aaron Cresswell (West Ham), Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough), Phil Jones (Man Utd), Chris Smalling (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Kyle Walker (Tottenham)

Midfielders:

Dele Alli (Tottenham), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Man Utd), Jake Livermore (West Brom), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Man City)

Forwards:

Jermain Defoe (Sunderland), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Jamie Vardy (Leicester)

U21s prepare for Euros

Southampton pair Nathan Redmond and James Ward-Prowse have been selected for the England Under-21 squad for their training camp before the European Championship in June.

Both players earned their first caps for the senior side against Germany in March and will be making their last appearances for Aidy Boothroyd’s side before becoming too old to play.

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has also been included in the squad, as has Celtic striker Patrick Roberts.

The deadline for countries to name their final 23-man squad for the tournament in Poland is 6 June.