Senators sustain differences over EALA representatives

By Franco Kundu

Controversy surrounding the election of Kenya’s representatives to the East African Community’s Legislative Assembly in Arusha, Tanzania continued Thursday in the Senate amid political interests.

In a motion that generated intense debate, Senators just like their counterparts in the National Assembly, sustained differences about the number of representatives nominated by the minority side.

Majority Leader in the Senate Prof. Kithure Kindiki accused the NASA Coalition of nominating five people instead of 15 as Jubilee had done.

He said that by limiting the number of nominees to five the opposition had failed to cater for the interests of majority of Kenyans including the youth, women and regional representation.

However Homabay Senator, Moses Kajwang, said that the opposition did not breach any law in nominating the five to be considered for the EALA posts.

Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, cautioned against a process that promotes nepotism and impunity in electing Kenya’s representatives to the Arusha based legislative assembly.

Meanwhile, Kakamega Senator, Dr. Bonnie Khalwale, has asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Director of Public prosecutions and the Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission (EACC) to expedite the process of establishing whether the Kakamega County Government misappropriated public funds.

Dr. Khalwale who is gunning for the Kakamega Gubernatorial seat wants the three institutions, using the constitution, to consider all allegations against Governor Wycliffe Oparanya before the general elections in August.

The Senator has challenged the Senate’s Public Accounts Committee led by Kisumu Senator Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o to press the Governor to produce supporting documents showing that he can’t honor Senate summons to clarify some matters he claims are still active in courts of law.

On his part EACC Deputy Director, Michael Mubea, confirmed that all institutions dealing with accountability have teamed up to ensure only those who pass the integrity test are allowed to run for office.

He said that EACC is further seeking sustained partnership with the Senate’s Public Accounts Committee in ensuring those in leadership adhere to ethical practices.

IEBC Chief Executive, Ezra Chiloba, said that before disqualifying any person running for office in the next general elections due process will have been followed.