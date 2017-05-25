Two more police die in another Liboi attack

By John Kioria/Agencies

Two administration police officers have been killed while two others sustained serious injuries in a fresh suspected terrorist attack, after their vehicle hit an Improvised Explosive Device between Malelei and Kulan in Garissa County.

The officers are said to have been enroute to provide reinforcement to their colleagues engaged in the hunt for militants believed to be behind yet another attack on five police officers attached to Mandera Governor Ali Roba Wednesday.

Two officers died during the Thursday attack while two others sustained serious injuries.

North Eastern Regional Coordinator Mohamud Saleh says the officers were attacked as they travelled to provide reinforcement to their colleagues who are conducting a man hunt in Liboi in search of Alshaab insurgents believed to have been behind recent attacks in Mandera and Garissa including the Wednesday attack.

Saleh however says the government is determined to provide security to locals and hunt down the militia who continue to wreak havoc and instill fear among locals.

“Our officers were going to boost an ongoing operation at around 10 am and on the way their vehicle was hit by an IED (improvised explosive device) around the Liboi area, which is near the location of yesterday’s attack,” Garissa County Police Commissioner James Kianda, told Reuters by phone.

“We lost two officers and two others were injured. Of course this is the work of al Shabaab, and that is why we have a major operation currently going on across the county,” he said.

Security agencies have already apprehended three suspects in connection with the brutal murder of a chief in Omarjillo last week.

Somali Islamist militia al Shabaab claimed the two roadside bomb attacks on Wednesday, which initially killed eight security officials.



This even as Members of Parliament called on the government to act with speed and stop the killings.

The Legislators claim that the Alshabaab is taking advantage of the ongoing heavy rains pounding the area to plan and launch the attacks that have so far claimed 17 lives majority of them, security officers.