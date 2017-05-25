University student detained for making IED

By Lilian Atieno

A second year university student arrested by police on suspicion of assembling an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the campus premises will remain behind bars for seven more days for police to complete investigations.

According to the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit, the student Joseph Kamau Ngugi who claims to be innocent could be concealing the motive behind his actions.

In a sworn affidavit the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit argues that on 20th May this year Ngugi made an improvised explosive device and placed it inside a garage within the University precincts with an ill motive.

However Ngugi, a communications student specializing in Film Animation, says he was using the equipment as part of his class project.

Meanwhile, Suna West MP Joseph Ndiege has challenged his opponent Philip Mwabe to withdraw a court case challenging his nomination and support his quest to win election in August.

Ndiege spoke in Nairobi where for the second time the court declared him the ODM flag bearer for Suna constituency.

However, Mwabe is still at liberty to further appeal the latest judgment made by Justice Joseph Onyiego.