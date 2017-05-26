Co-op Bank: Litigation cases won’t dent bank’s performance

By Ronald Owili

Cooperative Bank shareholders have been assured that the ongoing litigation cases the bank is facing will not dent the bank’s future performance.

Group Managing Director Gideon Muriuki says the litigations which amount to 2.44 billion shillings mostly due to loan recovery will not contribute to excess liabilities.

Cooperative Bank shareholders approved issuance of a bonus share for every five shares held.

Cooperative Bank’s annual general meeting saw shareholders take the board to task over an array of issues that they feared might impact the lender’s overall performance going forward.

Even though no provision has been made, Muriuki is optimistic of a favorable ruling as well as borrowers to honor their obligations.

Cooperative Bank’s non-performing loans are now at 4.3 percent of total loans, lower than an industry average of about 9 percent.

Shareholders approved a dividend payout of 80 cents per share as well as a bonus share issue.

Muriuki says the lender is reviewing its staff after it emerged that some employees were involved in the 26 million shillings robbery incident at its Isiolo Branch in March this year.

The lender has shelved it expansion in South Sudan citing tough operating environment characterized by hyperinflation occasioned by devaluation of the South Sudanese currency.