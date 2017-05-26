Reprieve for independent president hopefuls as court nullifies some rules

By KBC Reporters

The High Court has nullified sections of the Elections Act as well as requirements by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) compelling independent presidential candidates to present at least 2,000 signatures of Kenyans who are not members of any political party before being allowed to vie in the forthcoming general election.

In a ruling, Justice George Odunga ruled that the requirements were in contravention of the constitution.

The ruling comes as a relief to eight independent presidential hopefuls who risked being disqualified by IEBC for failing to obtain the requisite signatures of voters endorsing their bids.

Separately, the high court has directed ODM party to nominate a candidate for Muhoroni parliamentary seat within 72 hours.

Justice Jessi Lessit set aside the decision by the tribunal that upheld James Onyango Koyoo’s win in the recent party primaries saying the tribunal erred in law.

The appeal was filed by former MP Ayiecho Olweny after he felt dissatisfied with the political parties dispute tribunal’ s findings.

Elections observations group-ELOG is warning over the surging of militia groups in parts of the country ahead of the August poll.

ELOG says as the election date nears, they have witnessed an increase in recruitment and arming of militias by politicians especially in the just concluded party primaries.

Speaking in Nairobi Friday, ELOG National coordinator Mulle Musau said some of the areas where incidences of intimidation and intolerance were reported include Butula, Kieni, Laikipia East, Mathioya, Nyakach, Ol Jorok and Uriri constituencies.

At the same time Mulle said the group is concerned by the increase of harassment of women in the pre-election period especially in Baringo South and Kitutu Chache north constituencies saying the move is likely to negatively affect them from exercising their democratic right during August poll.

The group says the worrying treads could lead to poor turn out during voter verification exercise and during the voting date.

The group is now calling on director of public prosecution and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), police and independent electoral and boundaries commission-IEBC to take decisive action on perpetrators.

Meanwhile, three independent presidential hopefuls Pete Ondeng, Muthiora Kariara and David Munga have dropped their presidential bid in support of former minister Joe Nyaga.

Addressing the press after announcing their move, the four candidates exhumed confidence that the independent candidates will emerge victors come august 8th.

The four said they decided to work together after realizing they share shame ideologies which will transform this country. They said the independent candidates are the alternative voice of the people since most aspirants riding on party affiliations do not represent the will of Kenyans and urged Kenyans to support their bid.

Elsewhere, the IEBC has been urged to effect the proposal of civil societies to bar politicians with questionable integrity from vying in the August 8th general elections.

Politicians vying in the Maendeleo Chap Chap party led by Mombasa nominated Senator Emma Mbura asked IEBC to adhere to the report by the Parliamentary Accounts Committee -PAC- to ensure good leadership in country.

Addressing the press Friday during the Maendeleo Chap Chap aspirants meeting at Nyayo National stadium, Mbura who is eying for Rabai constituency parliamentary seat urged IEBC to act on those implicated in corruption, abuse of office and hate speech.

Her sentiments were echoed by John Muchemi, an MP aspirant in Maara constituency in Tharaka Nithi County and Mohammed Sule, a Garissa Township parliamentary aspirant who said that allowing such individuals to vie will set a bad precedence in the future.

However, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua who has challenged the PAC report, urged IEBC to black politicians involved in electoral violence.

On Wednesday Parliament adopted a report by PAC- that listed a number of governors and MPs with integrity queries saying they should not be allowed to take part in this year’s elections until they are cleared.

Among those listed are governors Hassan Joho of Mombasa, Nairobi’s Evans Kidero, Alfred Mutua of Machakos, Okoth Obado of Migori, Cyprian Awiti of Homa Bay, Ken Lusaka of Bungoma and Mwangi wa Iria of Murang’a and a number of sitting MPs.