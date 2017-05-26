State corporations to undergo restructuring

By George Kithuka

State corporations are set to undergo restructuring that will see some merged as the government moves to enhance efficiency.

The development coming as Public service Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki raised concern over she said was worrying and unnecessary expenditure by state corporations.

It was at the Kenya school of government where Chief executives and chair persons of state corporations converged for a forum aimed at enlightening them of the impending restructuring.

According to Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, plans are underway for the roll out of the programme .

Of concern is the extravagant expenditure by corporation’s chiefs that they say have cost the exchequer.

Duplications of roles, lack of working rapport between management and middle level managers as well as those of lower cadres were singled out as major impediments to service delivery.

A report by the presidential taskforce on parastatal reforms recommended that state corporations be reduced from 262 to 187, in a dramatic move aimed at getting rid of overlaps, duplication and redundancies.