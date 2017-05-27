All students to sit for KCPE will be admitted into form 1

By Beth Nyaga

All the children 1 million plus pupils who will sit this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) will join form one places, the Principal Secretary for Education, Dr. Belio Kipsang has said.

Kipsang said the government plans to spend Shs.6billion to expand facilities in existing schools so they could admit more students.

The Principal Secretary was speaking on Saturday at St. Francis Girls High School, Mang’u in Kiambu County during the school’s 53rd anniversary of the school’s existence. He was flanked by Archbishop of Nairobi, Cardinal John Njue.

The plan will see the Ministry construct 2,000 additional classrooms in 2,576 secondary schools across the country.

It will also be used to 1000 laboratories, and a further 1,000 sanitation facilities to cater for two classes each in the schools.

Kipsang said the government had so far spent Ksh.196B on Free Day Secondary Education (FDSE) programme which had helped thousands of children to access secondary education.

He said the 100% transition of KCPE candidates to secondary school will open doors to more children to access formal secondary education.

Cardinal Njue advised the students to work hard and actualize their dreams, saying each of them had a mission to fulfill on this Earth.

He asked parents to take an active part in the growth an development of their children saying parents worthy their titles teach responsibility to their children.

“The shepherd must smell like the sheep. If he smells differently, something is wrong,” the Cardinal added.

In attendance included the school’s Principal, Jacinta Njeru Ngure.