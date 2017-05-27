Ganeev Gahir wins in the Kiota School Open Taekwondo Championship

By David Karanja

Ganeev Gahir of Oshwal Academy braved off stiff opposition to win the Speed Kick category as the curtains came down on the Kiota School Open taekwondo championship in Nairobi.

The championship attracted 98 participants from five counties, Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu, Kajiado and Narok.

Gahir displayed outstanding skills and won by a unanimous decision relegating Stanislas Bahir of French School to second position.

French School’s Adele Babien won the junior patterns competition while Jia Rajesh of Oshwal Academy won the junior girls brick breaking competition.

In the girls 4yrs fighting category, Faiza Kagure emerged victorious ahead of Moni Kiragu and Sabina Abdikadir who settled for second and third positions respectively.

Carl Kuria of Kiota School won the boys junior category while Baraka Maina and Maoki Kasongo settled for second and third positions respectively.

The championship attracted 98 participants from five counties, Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu, Kajiado and Narok.