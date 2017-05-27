KCB win double domestic cups

By Beth Nyaga

KCB Rugby FC have won this year’s Enterprise cup at RFUEA after thumping Kabras for a second time to win a double domestic cup this season.

The Bankers headed into the season-ender as Kenya cup Champions and strong favorites to win their third Enterprise cup.

KCB head Coach Curtis Olago was a tactical man bringing in Michael Wanjala and Ken Moseti who made a huge difference in the clash.

“Today is a great day for KCB, we had a great opportunity, we fought very well today and we are glad to have won two cups this season “ , said an excited Curtis Lilako.

KCB first try came through Scrumhalf Martin Mukolwe while Collins Wanjala breathed life into the lion’s den squad with a second try. A Penalty was awarded to KCB after a high tackle by Kabras Ivan Chirabu on Nick Ongeri.

The much awaited Enterprise cup saw Andrew Amonde, Curtis Lilako, and Scrumhalf Marlin Mukolwe all shine as the Bankers overcame a tough Kabras in the outing.

Facing KCB has been a daunting task this season and Kabras have be a victim twice losing two finals.

In another clash KCB II defeated Strathmore Leos 15-10 to lift this year’s Mwamba cup 2 at Impala grounds.