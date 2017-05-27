Political aspirants called upon to practice peaceful campaigns

By Emily Kay

Leaders drawn from Tana River County have called on all political aspirants to conduct their election campaigns peacefully.

Their call comes at a time the National Cohesion and Integration Commission is urging Kenyans to be weary of leaders hell-bent on propagating hate messages ahead of the official campaign period that is set to get underway this Sunday.

Area County Commissioner Oningoi ole Sosio using the occasion to warn those found propagating hate talk that their days are numbered.

Such were the sentiments shared by area Governor Hussein Dado.

Meanwhile an initiative to enlighten the youth to be proactive in the electoral process has been unveiled in Nairobi.

The drive which is the brainchild of Ngatia Muhoya seeks to ensure young people become active participants of the electoral process.

The program will mainly target social media to reach as many young people as possible and have them take part in the august polls to determine their destiny.

The program that will mainly highlight issues of governance will see an interaction of young people and politics through Facebook and short clips in YouTube highlighting the daily happenings.