President sends goodwill message to Muslims as Ramadhan commences

By PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a goodwill message to all the Muslim faithful in Kenya as the Holy Month of Ramadhan begins Saturday.

The President assured all Muslim faithful that Kenyans of goodwill stand with them at this time of sacrifice and purification.

“Our Muslim brothers and sisters are instructed in the Quran to fast for the sake of righteousness,” said the President in his message.

“May the Almighty God accept your sacrifices, Ramadhan Kareem” President Kenyatta said.