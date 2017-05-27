Program aimed at extending capital for business startups launched

By Brenda Kiprono

A new programme that aims to build a critical mass of young African entrepreneurs has been launched at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

The Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship (TIE) initiative is aimed at building capacity of young and innovative entrepreneurs through training, mentorship, networking as well as extending seed capital for business startups.

Through the initiative, over 70 students and alumni of some Kenyan universities converged at JKUAT during a three day entrepreneurship incubation Seminar in which the initiative was unveiled.

According to Ashu Bhatnagar, an Entrepreneur, there is need for the youth to come up with innovative ideas and consider opportunities in areas such as agribusiness, energy, pollution, and water sectors.

The University’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Mabel Imbuga, on her part encouraged the participants to make use of institutional frameworks within JKUAT that promotes innovation and entrepreneurship.

JKUAT is seeking to work with the Alumni driven businesses to promote and bring to life innovative ideas of current students.

The aim of the initiative is to produce qualified and competent graduates who can create employment opportunities for themselves and other members of the society.