Safaricom urges NGOS to lead the way on SDGs

By Beth Nyaga

M-PESA and Safaricom foundations Saturday held a forum with their partners from the Mt Kenya and North Eastern region to discuss the Sustainable Development Goals where they asked NGOs to play a critical role in localizing the goals.

The SDGs are a new universal set of goals, targets and indicators aimed at ending poverty, protecting the planet, and ensuring prosperity.

They were adopted by UN member states in September 2015 and form part of a new sustainable development agenda.

“We believe that there is need to discuss the roles and responsibilities that different stakeholders should take in achieving these goals and how to best implement this universal framework at the local level.” Said Safaricom Foundation Chairman Joseph Ogutu.

In the last 10 years the two foundations have invested over Kshs.300 million in various projects across the Mt Kenya and North Eastern region aimed at transforming the lives of the local communities.

Earlier in the week, the Safaricom foundation commissioned various facilities funded at cost of over Kshs 10 million in various schools and health facilities in the region.

The schools included Kamikuyu Polytechnic in Kirinyaga County who received an equipped ICT Lab, Mpuri Mixed Secondary and Kianthumbi primary in Meru who received a new dining hall and a furnished library respectively as well as Nguviu Boys’ High school and ACK Kambaru Secondary School in Embu who now have a new ICT lab and a fully equipped science lab.

The Foundation also handed over a Maternity Wing to St. Theresa Riiji Dispensary in Meru County and hospital equipment to St. Francis De Sales in Chuka.