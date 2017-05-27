Wonder Woman women-only screenings in Texas spark row

By BBC Entertainment

A cinema chain in Austin, Texas, has caused uproar after scheduling women-only screenings of Wonder Woman.

The big-budget superhero film, which stars Gal Gadot, is set for US release on 2 June.

And on 6 June, the Alamo Drafthouse has reserved two showings for those who identify as female.

“The most iconic superheroine in comic book history finally has her own movie, and what better way to celebrate?” organisers said.

A post on the Alamo’s website read: “Apologies, gentlemen, but we’re embracing our girl power and saying ‘No Guys Allowed’ for one special night at the Alamo Ritz.

“And when we say ‘People Who Identify As Women Only’, we mean it. Everyone working at this screening – venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team – will be female.

“So lasso your geeky girlfriends together and grab your tickets to this celebration of one of the most enduring and inspiring characters ever created.”

Now unimpressed men are lambasting the idea on Facebook, claiming they are being discriminated against.

“Great, let us know when you have guys-only screenings of Thor, Spider-Man, Star Wars, etc. Let’s see you walk the walk now that you set this precedence [sic],” one man wrote.

“Very sorry if you feel excluded,” came the reply on the cinema’s official account.

“We thought it might be kinda fun … to celebrate a character who’s meant a great deal to women for close to eight decades. Again, truly, truly, truly, truly sorry that we’ve offended you.”

“Have you ever hosted a men’s only showing of any film?” Facebook user Bill Fairbrother enquired.

The cinema chain cheerfully responded: “We’ve never done showings where you had to be a man to get in, but we *did* show the Entourage movie a few years ago.”

When another critic asked if there would be a men-only screening, the cinema posted a link on how to set up a private event, advising, “Go for it!”

Image copyright FACEBOOK/ALAMOAUSTIN

But if some men objected, others embraced the move as within the spirit of the film, which is the first DC superhero outing with a female director – Patty Jenkins – and title character.

“I am a man and fully support this,” said one fan.

“This is a great idea and I will see it another time! Wow, that was easier than deciding to feel persecuted!” wrote Geoff Stark.

As the women-only screenings have proved hugely popular, the Alamo now plans to extend the format across the US.

According to Mashable, the Dallas, Austin, and DC branches will donate proceeds from their ticket sales to local women’s charities.