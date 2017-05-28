Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor split after 17 year marriage

By BBC Newsbeat

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor say they are separating after 17 years of marriage.

The couple appeared together in films like Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Tropic Thunder and the Zoolander films.

They announced the split on Friday.

“With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” the said in a joint statement to US showbiz programme Entertainment Tonight.

“Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends.

“We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

Ben Stiller, 51, and Christine Taylor, 45, married in Hawaii in 2000 and have two children.

Their daughter Ella Olivia is 15, while their son Quinlin Dempsey will be 12 in July.

He was a voice actor aged three in Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa.

The pair met while filming a pilot for the Fox television network, called Heat Vision and Jack, which never got made.

Before meeting Christine Taylor, Ben Stiller dated a host of Hollywood stars including Jeanne Tripplehorn, Calista Flockhart and Amanda Peet.

In March, Ben Stiller teamed up with social media stars to raise almost $2m (£1.6m) to support famine relief in Somalia.

The campaign included prominent social media figures Jerome Jarre, Casey Neistat and Chakabars.

Last year Ben Stiller revealed he’d been diagnosed with prostate cancer but was cancer-free.

He said the tumour had been found back in 2014.