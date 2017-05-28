CS Nkaissery assures Kenyans of tight security

By Kevin Wachira

Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery has assured Kenyans that the government is on top of security issues and threats being witnessed in the northern parts of the country will be addressed.

Speaking in Kajiado Central Nkaiserry said the government had boosted the number of security officers tracking Al-shabaab elements who killed eight police officers in Garissa this past week.

The assurance comes amid tension along the Kitui-Tana River border where two communities are in conflict over pasture.

Three days ago eight security officers died in two separate attacks after Improvised Explosive Devices IED exploded in Garissa and Mandera County.

In the case of Mandera a vehicle part of Governor Ali Roba’s convoy was blown up by what authorities said was a landmine.

Al-shabaab terror group is suspected to have been behine the attacks.

Leaders from Garissa County have expressed their concern over the resurgence of Al-Shabaab targeting security officers in the north eastern region where 17 people have been killed in the past two weeks.

Led by the Aulian clan sultan Hamud Sheikh Mohamed the leaders urged communities living in the region to work with security agents in neutralizing the alshabab threat.

But as the government deals with the Islamic militant group, two communities living along the border of Tana River and Kitui are counties are in dispute over pasture.

Camel herders in Boka, Bangale division allege persons dressed like security officers have been patrolling the area and shooting camels belonging to the pastoral community.

Area MP Ali Wario accuses security officers of favouring one community instead of resolving the conflict.

The long standing border dispute between residents of Mwingi in Kitui County and those in Basin Hargeisa in Tana River has seen several lives lost and property destroyed.