Kenya Police extend their unbeaten run in hockey premier league

By David Karanja

Kenya Police extended their unbeaten run in the men’s hockey premier league after registering a hard fought 1-0 win over defending champions Strathmore University at the City Park Hockey stadium in Nairobi.

The former league champions have now won 10 consecutive matches this season.

Kenya Police led by captain Oliver Echenje, Brian Saina, Richard Birir and Robert Masibo started the match on a high note , eyeing maximum points and also extend their unbeaten run in the league this season.

The law enforcers sounded the board in the 3rd minute through Samuel Wokila after Strathmore University failed to defend a short corner.

The Students under Head Meshack Senge pushed for the equalizer but the Kenya Police defense line stood tall. Despite a late surge by the defending champions Kenya Police held on to bag three crucial points.

Kenya Police are now perched at the top of the league standings on 30 points, ten ahead of second placed Green Sharks.

Former league champions Butali Warriors complete the top three teams on 18 points.

In other matches, Mombasa Sports club trounced Multi Media University 2-0, while Vikings humbled Kenyatta University 2-1.