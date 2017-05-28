Kipyegon, Kwemoi shine in 3rd leg of the Diamond League

By Buckley Fetha

Olympic champion and world silver medalist Faith Kipyegon and Ronald Kwemoi were the only Kenyans who won their respective races at the Eugene Diamond League held on Saturday night in the United States.

Kipyegon was too fast for compatriot Hellen Obiri in the 1500 metres while Ronald Kwemoi led a Kenyan sweep in the Bowerman mile.

Geoffrey Kamworor finished third in the 5,000 metres despite putting a spirited fight on the final lap of the race won by Mo Farah of Great Britain.

Kamworor clocked 13 minutes, 01.35 seconds to finish behind winner Mo Farah and Yomif Kajelcha of Ethiopia.

Other Kenyans in the 5,000 metres event were Paul Tanui, Leornard Barsoton, William Malel, Nicholas Mboroto, Stephen Sambu and Caleb Ndiku who all finished outside the top ten while Isaiah Koech was the only Kenyan who did not finish the race.

Olympic bronze medalist Margaret Nyairera clocked one minute, 57.88 second to finish second in the 800 metres, slightly behind two time world and Olympic champion Caster Semenya of South Africa.