NASA promises to lower cost of living

By Edward Kabasa

The National Super Alliance (NASA) is promising to will lower the cost of living within 90 days should Raila Odinga be elected President in August.

NASA has in the meantime accused Jubilee of abetting corruption at the cost of service delivery.

The opposition made the pledge during a rally at the Jacaranda grounds in Embakasi constituency Nairobi hours after Odinga had been cleared by the IEBC to contest the presidency.

The first day of electoral campaigns and Jacaranda grounds in Embakasi played host to Raila Odinga’s first official Presidential campaign, hours after being handed his nomination certificate by the IEBC.

Here the opposition would poke holes into the Jubilee scorecard , with NASA pledging to turn around Kenya’s fortunes within 90 days of assuming office.

The rising cost of living once again dominated proceedings with NASA downplaying the government’s efforts to make basic commodities affordable for Kenyans.

The Pentagon using the platform to rally supporters to turn up in large numbers come August 8th, warning Jubilee of an overwhelming defeat at the ballot.

With less than two months to the general election, political campaigns are expected to intensify as political parties and independent aspirants alike move to consolidate support across the country.