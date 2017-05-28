President Kenyatta arrives from Italy

By Emily Kay

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived back in the country early Sunday from Taormina, Italy, where he addressed the 43rd G7 summit.

President Kenyatta and the First Lady Margaret Kenyatta landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport shortly after 1:00 am.

At the Airport to receive President Uhuru Kenyatta were Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery and Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Samson Mwathethe, among other senior government officials.

In his address to the G7 summit on the last day of the forum, President Kenyatta called for enhanced collaboration with Africa to address global challenges including poverty, immigration, climate change and terrorism.

The President also held separate talks with G7 leaders on the sidelines of the forum, focusing on forging a closer cooperation in trade, investment, security, technology-sharing and development.

He met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron of France and German Chancellor Angela Merkel who invited President Kenyatta to attend the G20 summit in July.