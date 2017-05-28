Raila given approval to run for presidency

By Roncliffe Odit

National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate Raila Amollo Odinga has been given the green light to run for the Presidency after he was cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Raila’s clearance sets in motion a titanic battle with his key challenger President Uhuru Kenyatta of Jubilee in what smacks of the 2013 replay.

Two other presidential candidates have also been cleared to try their luck at the presidency.

When Raila Amollo Odinga’s motorcade snaked its way to KICC Sunday midday, his mission was simple, to get cleared by the IEBC in his 4th attempt at the presidency.

Accompanied by his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka and NASA co-principals Isaac Ruto, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula, Odinga presented his papers at the IEBC officials before being cleared to vie for the top job.

As he made his 4th bid for the country’s most prestigious job, Odinga was quick to caution the IEBC against electoral malpractice.

The ODM candidate says he will only accept the outcome of the elections if the process is free and fair.

He also warned against attempts to use state machinery to intimidate Opposition supporters.

Earlier, Thirdway Alliance Presidential hopeful Ekuru Aukot became the first candidate to be given the green light to vie for the Presidency followed by Abduba Dida of Alliance for Real Change.

There were nervous moments for Dida when he was turned away for lacking certified documents, but he would later be cleared by IEBC to vie for the Presidency after he presented the requisite certified copies.

The little known Justus Juma of Justice and Freedom Party who was to present his papers at 2.15 pm failed to turn up after he pulled out of the race reducing to seven, the number of candidates in the Presidential race.

Ironically, while it is clear that independent candidate Joe Nyaga has been slated among the four candidates expected to present their papers, Nyaga took many by surprise when he turned up to present his papers today.

He was later turned away and await for his turn.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Federal Party of Kenya Presidential hopeful Cyrus Jirongo and independent candidate Prof. Michael Wainaina are among candidates that will present their papers on Tuesday.