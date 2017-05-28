Senatorial candidates cleared by IEBC

By Kevin Wachira

The final day for senatorial candidates to present their nomination papers to IEBC was colored with political theatrics perhaps aimed at capturing the attention of the electorates.

An independent aspirant seeking Meru Senatorial seat caused a stir in the streets of Meru town after he used a donkey cart to present his nomination papers.

Kobia Maranya who was approved by the electoral body IEBC to contest for the Senatorial seat spoke against moneyed campaigns and urged voters to elect leaders based on their ideologies.

Elsewhere five senatorial candidates including Jubilee’s Johnston Sakaja have been cleared by IEBC to contest for the Nairobi Senatorial seat.

Sakaja warned his opponents to brace for a tight race to succeed Mike Sonko who is challenging Kidero for the gubernatorial position.

Four other senatorial candidates seeking Nairobi seat including Dennis Nthumbi, Ramla Mohammed, Joab Andiba and Thomas Mukuche were also approved by the IEBC.

In Machakos County, five candidates were approved to contest for the senatorial position. They include Winfred Mutua of Jubilee party, Mutua Katuku of PTP, Jackson Kala of Wiper, Boniface Kabaka of CCU and Carlos Kioko of Mandeleo Chap Chap.

In Laikipia County, KANU Senatorial Candidate Maina Njenga was cleared to run for the seat by IEBC.

The former Mungiki leader is among politicians whose integrity is being challenged at the high court.

Kiambu senator Kimani Wamatangi was also cleared after presenting all the necessary documents.

In Mombasa, Senatorial Candidates, accompanied by hundreds of their supporters had a date with IEBC in Kizingo area.

ODM Party nominee Mohammed Faki, Jubilee Party Abdulsalaam Kassim and Abass Mohammed were cleared by IEBC devoid of any hitches.

However, Ford Kenya’s Bajabeer Yaseer’s attempts to be cleared hit a dead end after he failed to pay the required 50,000 shillings nomination fee.