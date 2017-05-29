Course to train Kenyan football coaches launched

By Buckley Fedha

In an effort to see a strong Kenyan national soccer team play at the qualifiers of the 2022 world cup and in the global tournament itself, a series of coaching courses will be held to train Kenyan coaches on the key aspects of improving the game of football in the country.

The course, which was launched Monday morning, is targeting coaches for both men and women teams in the country.

And with Kenya set to host the Africa nation championships, CHAN, for home based players only early next year, the trainings will be regularly held to improve Kenyan players on all fronts starting from goalkeepers, to defenders, midfielders and strikers.

Coaches from the Sportpesa Premier League, national super league and Football Kenya Federation, women league are attending the training, which is the first to be conducted by Arsenal FC.