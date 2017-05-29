IEBC asked to put its house in order as a matter of urgency

By Asha Mwana Khamisi

Amani National Congress party (ANC) has expressed concern that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is ill prepared for the August polls.

In a statement Monday, party secretary General Godfrey Osotsi said the latest developments at the Commission including the suspension of the Director of ICT and the alleged mishandling of Parties membership registers at this critical stage is clear evidence that the Commission is ill-prepared to manage the polls.

He said the ICT department is key in voter registration, audit of the voter register, verification and transmission of results and the current turbulence in the department 71 days to elections, is a serious indictment of the Commission.

He claimed that the chaotic procurement of the electronic gadgets needed for elections, procurement of ballot papers and the recent suspect redistribution of Returning Officers are clear manifestations of lack of preparedness by IEBC for the elections.

Osotsi called on IEBC to put its house in order as a matter of urgency, saying if not checked, mismanaged polls could throw the country into a crisis.

ANC is a NASA affiliate party.

Elsewhere, presidential aspirant Peter Solomon Geshira was Monday charged in court over three counts of attempted suicide, creating disturbance and malicious damage of property.

Gichira told the court that it is as a result of a judgment delivered by high court which nullified a section of the Elections Act that required them to be nominated by persons free from any political affiliation that made him appear at the electoral offices to submit his papers for clearance.

He was however released on a 200, 000 shilling cash bail and is set to appear before the courts on the 15th of next month to answer to the charges.

On Saturday operations at the IEBC offices went on a stand still after Gichira who was seeking clearance ahead of the polls attempted to commit suicide.

Gichira, who is seeking the presidency on an independent ticket was allegedly reacting after the commission failed to comply to a court order barring the collection of signatures by independent candidates as a prerequisite for clearance.