Lamu County buys Kshs4.5mn fiber boat to facilitate transport

By Regina Manyara

Lamu farmers are a happy lot after receiving 4.5 million shillings fiber boat to aide in transporting their farm produce across the vast ocean.

The boat has a load capacity of 10 tones and 50 passengers.

This is expected to enable farmers optimize their farming activities.

Limited access to farm lands has been a perennial hurdle for farmers in parts of Lamu County.

The fiber boat with load capacity of 10 tonnes, and can ferry 50 passengers at a go to be used by about 2,000 farmers.

The farmers who received a new motorized boat have been farming on the main land and experienced challenges in accessing their farms as well as transporting their produce from their farms to the Islands of Pate, Faza, Kizingitini and Tchundwa.

This is more efficient than the windblown dhows farmers used in the past that were prone to capsizing.

The county government is also constructing a silo within the mainland for storage as well as giving out free seeds and fertilizer at a cost of 10 million shillings.