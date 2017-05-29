National Para Volley teams play against Rwanda in friendly

By KBC Reporter

National Para Volley teams for both men and women will this Friday play against Rwanda in an international Para volley friendly match in Rwanda.

Both teams will use this friendly match as a build up to the upcoming Africa World cup qualifiers that will be staged in Nairobi in mid next month.

Kenya’s men team guided by head coach Juma Waluku, includes: Caleb Odio, James Mangerer, Alfred Simiyu and Barrack Ochieng among others.

The women’s team under the guidance of Julius Ouma features: Slyvia Olero, Rachael Akoth, and Milicent Auma among others.

The Africa qualifiers that will be held at Kasarani gymnasium features teams from neighbors Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Sudan among others.

This year’s championship will be the 17th edition after its inception in 1981.

The team that will emerge victorious will win a sole ticket to represent Africa in the World Para volley championships slated for next year in Netherlands.