Policymakers meet to decide on benchmark interest rate

By Nicholas Nduati

Economists project that the central bank is likely to retain the base lending rate at 10 percent when the Monetary Policy Committee meets Monday afternoon.

While the rate of inflation surpassed the upper medium term target surging 11.48 percent, Analysts at Cytonn Investments are of the opinion that stability of the local currency coupled with the need for private sector credit growth are expected to supersede inflationary pressure fears during the policymakers meeting Monday.

Inflation has been an eye-catching number currently at 11.5 percent, well above the government’s preferred ceiling of 7.5 percent.

Even so, the central bank held the base lending rate at 10 per cent at the last MPC meeting in March despite a slightly weaker shilling and inflationary pressures mainly from higher food prices.

According to analysts at Cytonn Investments however, the country is currently experiencing cost-push inflation and hence increasing the benchmark lending rate will not be as effective in curbing inflationary pressure.

They note that raising the central bank rate is only effective when dealing with demand-pull inflation.

Moreover, with the recent increase in fuel prices, inflation may rise further making it unwise to increase the benchmark rate, hence the need to leave the central bank rate where it is until the economic road ahead is clearer.

Of concern as the MPC meets today is the stifled private sector lending which has been slowing in recent years and negatively impacted by the capping of interest rates in October last year.

Private sector credit growth slowed to 4.6 percent in February 2017, from 13.6 percent in July 2015.

The CBK notes that this was partly due to, a slowdown in exports by the manufacturing sector, delays in registration of land titles and building approvals, and, availability of alternative external financing for key private sector projects.

Economic analysts say the monetary policy committee is likely to retain the benchmark rate at 10 percent when policymakers meet in the afternoon due to the pressure to support economic growth and the need to support private sector credit.