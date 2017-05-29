President Kenyatta, DP Ruto start journey for second term

By PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto Monday started their bid for a second term with a colourful tour of Nairobi.

Hundreds of thousands of Nairobi residents thronged the routes followed by the two leaders in Nairobi’s eastlands before they finally arrived at the Kenyatta International Convention Center.

The President arrived at the Kenyatta International Convention Center accompanied by thousands of Nairobi residents who had followed his entourage from the various rallies he addressed.

The President addressed rallies at Donholm, Buruburu, Bahati, City Stadium and Muthurwa in Nairobi’s Eastlands, which is home to the majority of the city’s residents.

After being cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the President addressed tens of thousands of supporters who gathered at the Comesa grounds at KICC where he said that he leads a team of action oriented people.

“Ours is a government of action and not propaganda. We have delivered on what we promised Kenyans,” said the President.

The President said the Jubilee team, which he refered to as “Team Kenya” is not interested in incitement and hatred unlike those in the opposition.

“We saw those in the opposition standing here yesterday and saying that the war has started. We are not interested in any war and Kenyans do not want any war,” said the President.

The President cautioned those in the opposition to stop insulting Jubilee leaders and engaging in propaganda.

“You had all the time to work for Kenyans and if you had worked for Kenyans you will be able to show them what you have done for them. Show Kenyans what you did for them to entrust their future in your hands,” said the President.

The Deputy President said the choice for Kenyans was as clear as day and night

He said the Jubilee team will get re-elected on the basis of the track record of the developments achieved in Kenya in the last four years.

“We have a transformative agenda that is superior and practical,” said the DP.

He said the Jubilee team and the opposition team were not even comparable since President Kenyatta has behind him people who can deliver on his promises.

“Uhuru has assembled a serious transformative team that will deliver on his promises. The opposition is just a collection of political parties that share no ideology,” said the DP.

“The nation will choose between those who work to serve Kenyans and those who always preach propaganda,” added the Deputy President.

At the rallies, President Kenyatta said he was humbly asking Kenyans to vote for him for a second term so that the Jubilee Administration can continue with the development programs it has been implementing to transform the country.

“We are not people who rely on propaganda and we do not incite Kenyans against each other. All we want is for Kenyans to be together and enjoy the prosperity of our nation,” said the President when he spoke in Donholm.

He said the Jubilee Administration has delivered on its promise to expand the country’s road networks.

He said the expansion of the road network in Eastlands will be completed soon even though it had been delayed by consideration concerning displacement of traders along the road corridor.

President Kenyatta urged Kenyans to remain peaceful during the electioneering period, adding that the Jubilee Administration stands for unity and peace.

He said Kenyans should be allowed to choose the leaders they want without being forced, calling on politicians to be civil as they seek for votes.

“We said Kenya will not progress through tribalism or incitement and our pledge has always been to unite Kenyans,” said the President.

President Kenyatta said the Jubilee Administration has delivered on its promise to expand the road coverage nationwide, make examinations free of charge, make maternity free of charge and expand connections to electricity.

“Beginning next year, we are promising that no parent will be asked to pay secondary school fees and we have already factored Sh5 billion in the new budget for that purpose,” said the President.

President Kenyatta thanked Jubilee supporters in Nairobi for choosing to be represented by a cosmopolitan team.

“Our aim has been to unite Kenyans and we want to thank Jubilee supporters in Nairobi who have chosen a cosmopolitan team to look after the interests of the city,” said the President.

Deputy President William Ruto urged the residents of the city to vote for Mike Sonko as the governor of Nairobi because he understands Nairobi’s problems more than the current governor “who reads about the problems of the city in the newspapers only and has no idea what city residents go through.”

“We urge you to vote for this young Jubilee team so that we can change Nairobi,” said the DP.

Sonko on his part said the current county government has done little since it was voted in and it has ignored the plight of those struggling to make an honest living.

“The Jua Kali sector has been ignored. There is money for constructing decent sheds for Jua Kali workers but because of corruption in the county government, those sheds are sold to them at Sh500, 000,” said Mr Sonko.

He said in his first hundred days, he would provide the sheds free of charge and also reduce the many licenses that are used to fleece money from them.

The Jubilee aspirant for Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja said the composition of the Nairobi Jubilee team proves that the Jubilee Party is not based on tribe.

The rally at the KICC was attended was also addressed by several leaders including governors who have decamped from the opposition to support President Kenyatta’s re-election.