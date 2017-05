By BBC

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero’s future has “never been a doubt”, chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak says.

The Argentine, 28, is contracted to the club until 2020 but lost his place in February to 19-year-old Gabriel Jesus.

Aguero, who joined from Atletico Madrid for £38m in 2011, said in March he did not want to leave the Premier League club.

“He is one of the best players in the world. He is an absolute must,” Al Mubarak said.

More to follow.