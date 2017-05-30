Countries urged to work together to secure cyberspace

By Regina Manyara

Countries should work together to secure the cyber space.

African countries lost at least 200 billion shillings to cyber attacks last year with Kenya topping the regional list after losing 17.1 billion shillings.

This was twice the amount that institutions in neighboring Tanzania lost at 8.5 million shillings while Ugandan companies lost 35 million shillings.

This is mainly due to a robust financial services sector in Kenya that has made local banks a key target of cyber attacks as well as high internet penetration.

The internet society is spearheading efforts to secure the continent’s cyberspace.

He says countries should improve the capacity of information communication technocrats as well as harmonize cyber security laws to counter attacks on the digital space.

In Kenya, cyber attacks have mainly targeted government agencies, telcos, mobile money service operators, e-commerce platforms, microfinance institutions and co-operative societies.