CS Wamalwa defends multi-billion shillings water projects

By Kevin Wachira

Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has denied claims of incompetence in handling three government projects whose success would have improved the country’s food security.

Wamalwa who was grilled by the National Assembly Agriculture Committee blamed legal and political hurdles in implementation of the Thwake and Thiba mega-dams project as well as Galana-Kulalu irrigation project.

The water CS was on the spot with legislators querying his strategy to mitigate the current food shortage.

The legislators expressed concern that the billions of shillings allocated to the water and irrigation ministry to improve food security, three years ago were yet to be fully utilized.

A concern that the water CS blamed on circumstances beyond his control. The Thiba dam project to be constructed in Kirinyaga County will cost the taxpayer Sh16 billion.

According to Wamalwa, the project which is being co-funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency had been delayed by legal tussles which have since been resolved.

Wamalwa also informed the committee that the thwake dam project of Makueni county which will cost taxpayer 62 Billion shillings, has also delayed due to legal tussles regarding the awarding of the contract.

MPs also quizzed the cabinet secretary over the value for money pumped into the galana kulalu irrigation scheme.

The water and irrigation ministry has requested a supplementary budget of 570Million shillings to complete a litigation process regarding Thiba dam and 800million shillings to complete compensation for land where thwake dam will be built.