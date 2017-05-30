EU commends President Kenyatta for commitment to peaceful, free August polls

By PSCU

The European Union (EU) has commended President Uhuru Kenyatta for his consistent commitment and assurance to a free, fair and peaceful election in August.

Led by European Union Ambassador to Kenya, Ambassador Stephano Dejak, the EU acknowledged Kenya’s level of preparedness and commitment for the August polls and pledged its full support to the process.

“We are greatly encouraged by the commitment you once more confirmed yesterday about peaceful, free, fair and credible election. Elections are, in my view, the most sacred moment of expression of sovereignty by the people of any country. For the case of Kenya, they are only for Kenyans and Kenyans only. As the EU, we will be always close by to give all the support we can, including with the imminent arrival of the Election Observation Mission,” Amb. Dejak said.

The EU delegation met President Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday where they held a high-level political dialogue.

The EU envoys also lauded President Kenyatta’s effort to unite the 43 tribes of Kenya into one society, pointing out that unity was a key component to achieving the country’s development targets.

President Kenyatta reassured the EU and other development partners that Kenya is safe and will remain peaceful before, during and after the August polls.

The President thanked the EU for the support it has continued to extend to Kenya, saying it has boosted the country’s social, economic and political progress.

Amb. Dejak said EU member States have shown a growing interest in deepening their collective relations with Kenya, adding that member States that traditionally were not engaged with Kenya are now stepping up their activities.

The meeting also discussed governance where Kenya was praised for the strides it has made.

The EU envoys also commended Kenya for the role it has played in regional peace and security, especially in South Sudan and Somalia.