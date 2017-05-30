IPSOS poll shows 48pc would vote Uhuru-Ruto

By Marie Yambo

A survey by Ipsos shows 48 percent of Kenyans would vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta if elections were held today while his close rival Raila Odinga would get has 42 percent of the votes.

The survey released on Tuesday morning shows that the NASA flag bearer Raila is inching closer to President Uhuru in the race to State House. According to the survey, Raila’s chances of winning have increased by 12 percent to 42 percent.

The survey reveals that majority of Kenyans, at 71 per cent, say that the country’s is heading in the wrong direction with 91 per cent of NASA supporters holding the same opinion that the country is headed the wrong way.

In a survey released in February, President Uhuru had a 47 per cent advantage against Raila who had 30 per cent preference as a presidential aspirant under the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord).

However, in the latest survey released this Tuesday, the formation of NASA and having co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka stepped down for Raila seem to have paid off.

This increase, Dr Tom Wolf Ipsos Lead Reasercher explained has also been brought about by majority of NASA supporters making up their minds. He however notes that President Uhuru’s numbers have not gone down either.