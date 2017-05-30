KFCB raises concern over rising cases of hate speech

By Christine Muchira/Silas Mwiti

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has expressed concern over the rising cases of hate speech among politicians during live debates.

The board noted that vernacular radio stations were propagating hate when airing topical political debates noting that the trend was worrying.

The Board’s CEO Dr. Ezekiel Mutua said the inflammatory statements being issued by a section of political leaders in the country could cause a breach of peace by inciting communities against each other.

Mutua said the board was investigating key stations on hate speech adding that they had forwarded a list of statements that have been made during live debates to the Communication Authority of Kenya for action.

“The stations should know that the right to freedom of expression does not extend to propaganda of war, incitement to violence or vilification of others”.

Mutua said the board had acquired state of the art equipment that will be used in monitoring events during this campaign season.

“The board has increased its vigilance on political reports and is working closely with the Communication Authority of Kenya as well as National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC to ensure all perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted in line with the law”.

“The Board has also submitted the clips suspected to be inciting hate speech to the relevant government agencies for investigation and prosecution”.

Mutua was addressing the press at the opening of a retreat for members of the Board at Sawela Lodge in Naivasha.

He praised the recent ruling on advertising of alcoholic products and betting terming it as long over due.

He said the board will now work with stakeholders to ensure how best such advertisements will be done outside the watershed period.

“We will implement the new guidelines with all stakeholders so that we protect the children at the same time we do not hurt business”.

On his part the Board’s chairman Bishop Jackson Kosgei said they would be considerate in implementing the new law banning such adverts in the watershed period.

“We will be guided by the highest standards while considering the economic impacts to stakeholders”.