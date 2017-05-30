Livondo calls for peace among disgruntled aspirants

By Eward Kabasa

Kakamega Senatorial aspirant Stanley Livondo has called for calm among disgruntled aspirants who may have been locked out of the August 8th general election.

Livondo says Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ought to be supported in meeting its obligations within the mandate of the law.

He spoke as hundreds of aspirants across the country received their nomination certificates amid claims of bias from those denied certificates by IEBC.

Meanwhile, in Meru County, PNU senatorial aspirant Milton Mugambi Imanyara presented his papers to the IEBC and was cleared to run for the seat.

However, six Laikipia senatorial candidates have cried foul after being locked out of the race for failing to submit requisite documents.

The Independent candidates however allege sinister motives saying they had forwarded names of genuine voters.

In Samburu County, three aspirants have been cleared by IEBC to vie for senate.

The three aspirants include the incumbent Senator Sammy Leshore of KANU, Samburu County assembly Speaker Steve Lelegwe of Jubilee and Jackson Lepariyo of ODM.