Multimedia student arrested over a bomb scare freed

By Lilian Atieno

A multimedia university student arrested and arraigned in court for making a bomb like device creating a scare at the university has been acquitted and will not be charged in a court of law.

This is after the investigating officer told the court that the device which was made out of trash was meant for a school project and was not of any danger to the institution.

The court cleared Joseph Kamau Ngugi after confirmation by the institution that the device was a project intended for use by the students undertaking film production course.

The third year film production student was last week detained for five days pending investigations into the bomb scare at the multimedia university.

Bomb experts went to the scene after they received an alert and took away the device. Police reports indicated that the object is a computer motherboard with capacitors connected to it.

The incident sent students at the campus into confusion. It happened days after Inspector General Joseph Boinnet asked the police to step up vigilance in the country following a terror attack in Manchester, UK.

The IG ordered police to screen motorists, pedestrians and also gather intelligence to ward off such attacks.

At least 19 people were killed and more than 50 others wounded in the Manchester blast at US star Ariana Grande’s concert.