Nairobi woman representative Rachel Shebesh cleared by IEBC

By KBC Reporters

Nairobi County MP Rachael Shebesh was Tuesday cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to defend her seat in the August polls.

Shebesh was ferried to Stadion hotel in Kasarani on an ambulance from Nairobi hospital where she is recuperating from a leg surgery. She was admitted to hospital for management of an infection resulting from an injury sustained from bubbed wire during the pre-nomination campaigns.

Speaking shortly after she was cleared, Shebesh dismissed claims of disunity in Jubilee saying President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto remains united and those blaming Ruto for their loss in the primaries are misled.

Shebesh will battle it out for the Nairobi Women Representative position with ODM’s Esther Pasaris and Maendeleo Chap Chap’s Nadya Khan.

Meanwhile, Independent Presidential aspirant Peter Solomon Gichira has moved to the high court seeking orders to compel the IEBC to acknowledge and accept his nomination papers for the position of presidency.

In his application Gichira argues that IEBC acted irrationally, unreasonably, in error of fact and in total abuse of its powers in rejecting his list of supporters signatures.

He further argues that IEBC action is against the principle of legitimate expectations as he was confident that he would be cleared to present his nomination papers to the electoral body.

Gichira was charged yesterday with three counts of attempted suicide, creating disturbance and malicious damage to property.

He was released on a 200, 000 shillings cash bail and is expected in court next month for the hearing of the case.

Meanwhile, Shinyalu MP Lisamula Anami has lost an appeal to fly the ODM flag in the August 8th poll to Justus Kizito Mugali.

While dismissing the application by Anami, Judge Onock Omwita said the respondent which is ODM party was not well served.