Parliament to grill agriculture CS over maize subsidy

By Hallygan Agade

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett is scheduled to appear before the Parliamentary Agriculture committee for the second time Tuesday afternoon together with Cereal Millers association.

He is expected to answer questions that arose from the maize allegedly imported from México three weeks ago.

Last time when the CS and his Principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe were grilled by the parliamentary Committee, they were unable to provide satisfactory answers to most of the questions regarding maize imports and maize flour subsidy program where 2KG packet of flour was to be sold at 90 shillings countrywide.

They are also expected to shed light on the implementation of the 2 billion shillings water harvesting programs and the sustainability of the maize flour subsidy program as well as how the Government is expected to raise 6 billion shillings to be paid to the private millers.