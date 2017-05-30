CS Willy-Bett
Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett
News Trending 

Parliament to grill agriculture CS over maize subsidy

Claire Wanja , ,

By Hallygan Agade

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett is scheduled to appear before the Parliamentary Agriculture committee for the second time Tuesday afternoon together with Cereal Millers association. 

He is expected to answer questions that arose from the maize allegedly imported from México three weeks ago.

Last time when the CS and his Principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe were grilled by the parliamentary Committee, they were unable to provide satisfactory answers to most of the questions regarding maize imports and maize flour subsidy program where 2KG packet of flour was to be sold at 90 shillings countrywide.

They are also expected to shed light on the implementation of the 2 billion shillings water harvesting programs and the sustainability of the maize flour subsidy program as well as how the Government is expected to raise 6 billion shillings to be paid to the private millers.

You May Also Like

SECRETARIAT

Jubilee leaders exuberant campaign team will deliver

Beth Nyaga
SAGANA 2

President Uhuru roots for awareness creation on voter registration

Rose Welimo
KIDERO

Kidero faces panel probing Judge Tunoi Sh202m bribe claim

Claire Wanja