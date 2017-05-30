Preparations complete for Madaraka Day celebrations

By Asha Mwana Khamisi

Preparations for this year’s Madaraka Day Celebrations to be held in Nyeri County on Thursday are complete.

This will be the third public holiday event to be held outside Nairobi after Machakos and Nakuru Counties.

Addressing the press at the Kabiruini ASK showground where the fete will be held, Central Regional Coordinator, Ann Ng’etich called on Kenyans to turn up in large numbers for the celebrations to be presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Over 70 million shillings has been spent to give the grounds a facelift ahead of the June 1st event.

Ng’etich assured guests of their security, saying security agencies have been put on high alert and deployed appropriately to ensure they enjoy all the thrills of the occasion undisturbed.

She further said that the National Youth Service guides will also be deployed to help with security, and that all entries to the venue had been clearly marked to guide guests.

Ng’etich at the same time said that arrangements had been made to cater for normal traffic flow in the County, with minimal interruptions expected.