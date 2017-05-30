President Uhuru to flag off SGR cargo train

By Claire Wanja

President Uhuru Kenyatta will Tuesday flag off the first cargo carrier train under the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project.

The cargo train from Mombasa port will pull 50 wagons laden with containers bound for the Embakasi Inland Container Depot.

The Standard Gauge Railway cargo train will start operations from today (Tuesday) effectively cutting down the cost of transporting goods from Mombasa, as well as reducing time it gets to the destination.

The Embakasi ICD occupies 29 hectares and has a stacking yard with an annual capacity of more than 180,000 teus.

The president will on Wednesday launch the passenger train service.

The freight train is projected to haul more than 40 per cent of the 1.1 million 20 feet long containers passing through Mombasa port each year.