Pupils riding in maiden SGR train to undergo crash Digital Literacy experience on-board

By PSCU

The 47 pupils joining President Kenyatta in the maiden SGR train ride will undergo a crash program in ICT learning aboard the train and sit assessment tests at the end of the 472-km journey.

The Pupils will also be expected to take pictures and record videos using special Learner Digital Devices (LDD) from which they will finally compile a report about their SGR train experience.

The best report will win an award from the Kenya ICT authority whose officials took the pupils through the Digital Literacy programme and the proper use of the LDD devices.

ICT Director, Programmes and Standards, Paul Rono supervised the exercise at one of the Beach Hotels in Mombasa to acquaint she pupils with what is expected of them aboard the train.

Rono said each of the pupils will be supplied with a special LDD which has full learning content covering all subjects from Form 1-4.

He said the SGR train will be WI-FI enabled to facilitate the sharing of information and the storage of content picked by the pupils through pictures, videos and voice recordings.

The pupils represent all the 47 counties across Kenya and have been in the coastal region for the last two days under the aegis of PURES- (Pupils Reward Scheme) –a mentorship program under the Presidency. They were selected on the criteria of talent, leadership and performance.

The unique program was launched by President Kenyatta and the First Lady Margaret Kenya in early 2015 as a mentorship project that benefits bright pupils from across the country.

The project was initiated by the Head of State to motivate pupils to work hard in their studies and instill in them a sense of discipline, direction and patriotism.

Through the project – the first of its kind in the country – beneficiaries are facilitated to visit State House to interact with the President and the First Lady.

They also visit various Departments of the Government to appreciate the ethics and dynamics of the Public Service.

During Wednesday’s historic SGR experience, the pupils will register in the train’s wireless network for leaners.

They will then be shown two short video clips, one about the history of Kenya Railways incorporating both the 122-year old line and the new SGR project. The other video will highlight the milestones in Kenya’s journey towards literacy learning simply known as the laptop project.

Earlier, the pupils expressed their appreciation of the PURES mentorship program when they visited several coastal sites including the historic Fort Jesus and the old Mombasa town where they came face to face with the history they had only read in books.

The Pupils also participated in Beach Sporting activities at one of the Hotels.

Nyambururu Girls High School (Kisii County) Deputy School Captain Nancy Onchiri said she had learnt about the three arms of the government under the Pures program and interacted personally with the First Lady.

“You are lit candles . Go to your schools and light other candles”,the 17-year old Deputy Captain remembered a quote from the First Lady.

Nelson Mburu, 15, a form two student from Muhoho High school in Kiambu County said he was very excited to learn the history of Kenya that he had always read in books.

Fort Jesus, a heritage site under the National Museums of Kenya, is one of the key custodians of Kenya’s history from as far back as the 16th and 17th centuries.

Adan Hajir Sheikh from Mandera but currently at Alliance Boys High School said he was grateful to the founders of the Pures initiative which he described as a great opportunity.

“I have learnt issues concerning equality and how to manage my own life besides visiting several government Agencies”, said the 15-year old boy.

Entertainment Prefect from Eldoro Girls High School (Taita Taveta) Stella Msuya Mapenzi said she had learnt about the importance of education including that of the girl child.

“I have also learnt about integration and the importance of co-existence between different communities in Kenya”, she said.

Grace Ndunge Muthungu from Makueni Girls High School said Pures had taught her that life is not as hard as she previously believed.

“We only need to take advantage of the available opportunities”, said the 16 year old girl with renewed enthusiasm and confidence.

Flickson Emanthe From Isiolo Boys High school said the mentorship program hard affirmed his skills in leadership.

The 17-year old member of student council who was in Mombasa for the first time said he had learnt that nothing comes easy and there is need for hard work in all undertakings.