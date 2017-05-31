Kenya hailed for its ground breaking contribution in HIV/AIDs research

By Claire Wanja

HIV and AIDS researchers, policy makers and implementers from Kenya are calling for a push by the stakeholders on the need to translate what comes out of HIV and AIDS research into practice.

They were speaking at the Maisha HIV and AIDS Conference in Nairobi.

Organised by the National AIDS Control Council (NACC) in partnership with the International AIDS Society (IAS), the Conference, was opened by the Principal Secretary, Ministry of Health Mr. Julius Korir.

In his speech, Mr. Korir called for concerted efforts in addressing emerging HIV and AIDS challenges such as the prevention of new infections among adolescents and young people.

“We need to bolster our efforts in addressing emerging HIV and AIDS challenges such as the prevention of new infections among adolescents and young people. As a government, we have prioritised the provision of treatment and care to young people who have tested positive to HIV because there is a high mortality rate amongst this cohort due to AIDS related complications. This is in full recognition that our economic blueprint is heavily pegged on the youth population,” said Mr Korir.

According to the National Aids Control Council (NACC) Director Dr. Nduku Kilonzo, Kenya has made tremendous progress in the HIV and AIDS response.

This has partly been attributed to the success of evidence-based and policy formulation interventions. As a result of this, the country has earned global recognition.

“In this conference, leading HIV and AIDS investigators, policy makers and implementers are showcasing their ground breaking works in the research and policy space. As stakeholders, we must work together to ensure that groundbreaking research and policy work in the HIV and AIDS sector is translated into practice,” said Dr. Kilonzo.

Over six hundred participants are attending the conference. Several outstanding scientists will be awarded for their contribution in the HIV and AIDS research space.