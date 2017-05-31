Kvitova beaten in French Open second round

By BBC

Petra Kvitova’s return to action came to an end in the second round of the French Open as she lost 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-5) to Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Kvitova, 27, only returned to full-time practice at the start of May after being stabbed in December.

The Czech – a two-time Wimbledon champion – suffered career-threatening injuries to her left hand.

She rallied from 3-1 down to take the second set to a tie-break but lost to the American on a double fault.

Kvitova, who said she “was lucky to be alive” after the stabbing, was not expected to play in Paris at all but won her first match back in Sunday’s first round.

She first picked up a racquet again in March, 12 weeks after the attack, and will now focus on playing at Wimbledon, where she won in 2011 and 2014.