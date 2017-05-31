Mathare United eyeing Nakumatt midfielder

By David Karanja

Bottom placed Sportpesa Premier League side Mathare United are eyeing the services of Nakumatt FC midfielder Crispinus Odula ahead of league resumption in three-weeks time.

Odula joined Nakumatt in January this year from Gor Mahia but has found playing time difficult to come-by at the club.

The midfielder has mainly been used as a substitute by the Sportpesa Premier League side this season.

The Slum Boys have picked only 9 points from 13 league matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the league standings.

The club is expected to strengthen its playing unit in June, and Odula could be one of the many new faces to be signed by the team.