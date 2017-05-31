Mombasa train ride to cost only Sh700

By PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday announced that it will cost Kenyans only Sh700 to travel between Nairobi and Mombasa by train.

President Kenyatta announced this when he commissioned the Nairobi-Mombasa Standard Gauge Railway at the Mombasa Terminus at Miritini in Mombasa County before he, together with Deputy President William Ruto and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, took the historic train ride from Mombasa to Nairobi.

He also announced that it would cost a maximum of Sh50,000 to move a container from Mombasa to Nairobi.

“It will cost ordinary Kenyans a maximum of Kenyans only Sh700 to travel by train between Mombasa and Nairobi,” said President Kenyatta.

It costs above Sh1200 to travel by bus between Nairobi and Mombasa while moving a container of goods by road costs Sh100,000 and above.

President Kenyatta issued a stern warning that those who vandalise the SGR will face the harshest punishment of hanging.

He said vandalising the railway is economic sabotage and he would not hesitate to sign the death warrant of anyone found guilty of such a crime.

“We will not allow them to sabotage our economy and welfare of the future generations of our country. God forgive me but I will not hesitate to sign the death warrant of anyone found guilty of vandalising the SGR to sabotage our economy,” said the President.

President Kenyatta said the train services will start operating in a progressive manner with one return trip between Nairobi and Mombasa daily.

He gave a directive for the construction of a matatu terminus at the SGR Mombasa Terminus so that ordinary Kenyans can access the services of the train.

The President also issued a directive to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure to construct the road leading to the Miritini station so that access to the terminus can be easy.

He said the launch of the services marks a new beginning for Kenya and Kenyans should celebrate.

“I know Kenyans like complaining but today we should shed those differences and celebrate this achievement,” said the President.

He also expressed his gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping for the collaborative support that made it possible for the Government to complete the project in half the projected time and on budget.