Excitement as inaugural SGR train makes maiden journey from Mombasa to Nairobi

By PSCU

Residents of the seven counties which the Standard Gauge Railway traverses came out in their thousands to welcome the inaugural train which left Mombasa Terminus on Wednesday morning and arrived at the Nairobi Terminus on Wednesday evening.

It was song and dance at every stops that the train made in Kwale, Taita Taveta, Makueni, Kajiado, Machakos and Nairobi.

President Kenyatta – who was accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta – opened train stations at Mariakani in Kwale, Voi in Taita Taveta, Mtito Andei in Makueni County, Emali in Kajiado County, Athi River in Machakos County and the Nairobi Terminus at Syokimau. The President earlier in the morning started by opening the Mombasa Terminus at Miritini.

The President addressed thousands of residents who thronged the stations to witness for themselves the first passenger train of the SGR project, the single largest infrastructure project in Kenya and the whole region.

President Kenyatta was received warmly at all the stations where he urged Kenyans to support the Government’s development agenda.

He said despite challenges posed by court cases and negative politics, the Government was able to deliver on its promise to give Kenya a modern railway to replace the 122 year old one built by the colonial government.

“This train will change the lives of all Kenyans because it will reduce the cost of transporting goods and passengers,” said President Kenyatta when he addressed thousands of residents near the Emali train station.

He called on the opposition to engage in positive politics that will help Kenya’s progress rather than constantly engaging in ‘petty politics of insults”.

“Dreams do not bring progress and eradicate poverty. It is actions that eradicate poverty,” said President Kenyatta.

The President said the Government will build industrial parks along the Standard Gauge Railway and also build inland container deports at Voi, Naivasha and eventually in Kisumu.

In Voi, President Kenyatta was joined by the Jubilee gubernatorial candidate for Taita Taveta County Dan Mwazo, to drum up support for the Jubilee Party.

In Mariakani, the President was joined by Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya and Kilifi gubernatorial candidate Gideon Mungaro and a host of other leaders to urge residents to turn out in large numbers to vote for Jubilee in the August polls.

The President announced that it will cost travellers only Sh375 to travel from Mtito Andei to Mombasa or Nairobi. Politicians from the area, led by the Jubilee gubernatorial candidate Gideon Ndambuki, affirmed their support to President Kenyatta and his deputy.

At Athi River, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua drummed up support for President Kenyatta’s re-election.